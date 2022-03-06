Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,473 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.19% of Trinity Industries worth $5,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 7.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 119.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 528,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,359,000 after acquiring an additional 287,357 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 452.1% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 60,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 49,492 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 17.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 247,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,731,000 after acquiring an additional 37,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the third quarter valued at about $540,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 3,780,000 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $107,541,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 21.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TRN stock opened at $30.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.75 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.82. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.70 and a fifty-two week high of $31.72.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). Trinity Industries had a negative net margin of 4.69% and a positive return on equity of 3.19%. The business had revenue of $472.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. This is an increase from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is currently -141.54%.

TRN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trinity Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.82.

Trinity Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

