TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) Holdings Boosted by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 376,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 16,666 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned about 1.22% of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC worth $6,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TPVG. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,596 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,319 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after buying an additional 3,983 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,528 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,291,000. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 56,798 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 5,791 shares during the period. 24.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday. StockNews.com raised shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.69.

Shares of TPVG stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $17.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,543. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $13.74 and a fifty-two week high of $19.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $530.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.78.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 79.42% and a return on equity of 9.79%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.42%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.06%.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (the “Company“) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. It was formed to expand the venture growth stage business segment of its sponsor, TriplePoint Capital LLC (“TriplePoint Capital“).

