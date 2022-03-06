trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.95.

Several analysts have weighed in on TRVG shares. StockNews.com raised shares of trivago from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of trivago in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.65 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of trivago from $2.85 to $2.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of trivago from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in trivago by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 532,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 155,613 shares in the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of trivago by 9.3% during the third quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,118,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,164,000 after buying an additional 1,800,244 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of trivago during the second quarter worth $347,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of trivago by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 162,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 4,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of trivago by 100.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 15.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of trivago stock opened at $2.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.41. trivago has a 52-week low of $1.92 and a 52-week high of $5.38. The company has a market cap of $737.11 million, a P/E ratio of -68.67 and a beta of 1.77.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. trivago had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $105.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that trivago will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.

