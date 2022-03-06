Trollcoin Reaches Market Cap of $229,714.97 (TROLL)

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 6th. Trollcoin has a market cap of $229,714.97 and $12.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Trollcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Trollcoin has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,716.60 or 0.99913349 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.91 or 0.00074617 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001249 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003039 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00022076 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001994 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00013553 BTC.

Trollcoin Profile

Trollcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. The Reddit community for Trollcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trollcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Trollcoin is trollcoin.com . Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Trollcoin is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Trollcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trollcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Trollcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

