Trust Wallet Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $235.75 Million (TWT)

Trust Wallet Token (CURRENCY:TWT) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 6th. Trust Wallet Token has a total market cap of $235.75 million and $22.88 million worth of Trust Wallet Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Trust Wallet Token has traded 39.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Trust Wallet Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.68 or 0.00001773 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002609 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00043554 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,536.25 or 0.06616506 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,287.75 or 0.99884289 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00043062 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00047677 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 346,951,186 coins. Trust Wallet Token’s official Twitter account is @TrustWalletApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Trust Wallet Token is trustwallet.com . The official message board for Trust Wallet Token is trustwallet.com/blog . The Reddit community for Trust Wallet Token is https://reddit.com/r/trustapp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Trust Wallet is an iOS (Open Source) and Android (Closed Source) wallet for Ethereum and other Ethereum-based tokens. The Trust Wallet keeps your private keys stored locally and features an open-source and audited code. It also features a decentralized exchange provided by the Kyber Network (Q2 2018). On the 8th of February, Trust wallet team decided to move the Trust Wallet app for Android into closed source development due to security reasons. It supports 14 crypto-currencies, to see the full list click here. Trust Wallet was acquired by Binance in July 2018, and it will natively support Binance DEX and Binance Chain in Q1 2019, it also supports ETC/POA DApps and will soon add support for Tron DApps. Trust Wallet Token is the native token from Trust Wallet. “

