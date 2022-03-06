Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires 2,540 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $5,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the third quarter worth $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DoorDash by 3,850.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the third quarter worth $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in DoorDash by 4,016.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on DASH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $260.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $256.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.11.

Shares of DASH stock opened at $89.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.65 and a beta of -0.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.45. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.18 and a 52 week high of $257.25.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.67) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DoorDash news, CEO Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.31, for a total value of $12,344,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 40,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total transaction of $6,411,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 573,474 shares of company stock valued at $73,585,091 in the last ninety days. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DoorDash Profile (Get Rating)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.