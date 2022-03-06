Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires 56,441 Shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) by 137.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,441 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.09% of Neogen worth $4,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Neogen by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Neogen by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neogen by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neogen by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Neogen by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. 92.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEOG opened at $35.77 on Friday. Neogen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.67 and a fifty-two week high of $48.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.86 and a beta of 0.55.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). Neogen had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The company had revenue of $130.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Neogen Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William T. Boehm sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas Edward Jones bought 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.78 per share, with a total value of $50,092.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Neogen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

