Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires Shares of 28,253 Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 28,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,334,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 71.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 91.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ALNY shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $211.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Guggenheim upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $164.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $150.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.59. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.00 and a 12 month high of $212.00. The stock has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.84 and a beta of 0.86.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.50) by ($0.66). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 109.21% and a negative net margin of 101.01%. The business had revenue of $258.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.09) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,879 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.93, for a total value of $549,687.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

