Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires Shares of 460,524 Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (NASDAQ:GMBT)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (NASDAQ:GMBT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 460,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,545,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 1.23% of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital by 1,884.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,030,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,172,000 after purchasing an additional 978,699 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $6,154,000. Omni Partners US LLC acquired a new position in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $9,091,000. EMG Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GMBT opened at $9.92 on Friday. Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $10.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.89.

Queen's Gambit Growth Capital, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

