Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Boosts Holdings in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,630 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.06% of BridgeBio Pharma worth $4,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 89.3% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 41,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 19,755 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 148,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,041,000 after buying an additional 6,394 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 7,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,681,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP raised its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, Director Douglas A. Dachille acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.82 per share, for a total transaction of $84,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald J. Daniels acquired 11,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.73 per share, for a total transaction of $149,513.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 27,147 shares of company stock worth $382,779 over the last quarter. 29.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on BBIO. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $86.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.13.

BridgeBio Pharma stock opened at $7.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.95. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.10 and a 12-month high of $72.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.02.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $12.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.01) EPS. BridgeBio Pharma’s quarterly revenue was down 89.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.