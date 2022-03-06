Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Boosts Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 1,142.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 53,392 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Incyte were worth $3,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INCY. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 34,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after buying an additional 4,142 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Incyte during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 606,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,029,000 after purchasing an additional 20,387 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 293.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 44,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 33,314 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 365.3% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 19,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 15,239 shares during the period. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INCY. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Incyte from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink cut shares of Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Incyte from $118.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Incyte in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.10.

Shares of INCY opened at $70.05 on Friday. Incyte Co. has a twelve month low of $61.91 and a twelve month high of $88.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.76). Incyte had a net margin of 31.76% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm had revenue of $862.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Incyte’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 1,075,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.80 per share, for a total transaction of $78,323,481.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Wendy L. Dixon sold 20,000 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $441,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,818,976 shares of company stock worth $130,015,032 and have sold 38,245 shares worth $1,785,031. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

