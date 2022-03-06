Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Boosts Holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 68.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,593 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,679 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.08% of Nexstar Media Group worth $5,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 39.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,132,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 20.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 632,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,541,000 after purchasing an additional 107,681 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 25,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 9.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 76,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,284,000 after purchasing an additional 6,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXST opened at $183.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.95. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.11 and a 1-year high of $190.93. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $6.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by $1.32. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 31.90% and a net margin of 17.95%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.97 EPS. Nexstar Media Group’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 25.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.93%.

NXST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $187.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $186.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.00.

In related news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 248,506 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.34, for a total transaction of $42,330,512.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 15,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $2,591,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 277,269 shares of company stock worth $47,430,529. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

