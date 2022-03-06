Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys 15,986 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 763.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,080 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,986 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $5,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 109.7% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 130 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Autodesk by 35.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 137 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 82.2% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the software company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 462.8% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 242 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADSK. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $343.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $298.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $289.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $330.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.85.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $51,312.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADSK stock opened at $207.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.69. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $199.63 and a one year high of $344.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $244.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.98. The company has a market capitalization of $45.68 billion, a PE ratio of 93.12 and a beta of 1.46.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.06. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 55.95%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

About Autodesk (Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.