Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys Shares of 41,418 Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 41,418 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,681,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.07% of Rapid7 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Rapid7 by 1.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 57.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 6.7% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 0.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 21,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 10.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter.

RPD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Rapid7 in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on Rapid7 from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Rapid7 from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rapid7 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.80.

In related news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 9,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total transaction of $1,079,952.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 stock opened at $103.80 on Friday. Rapid7, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.02 and a 12 month high of $145.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.15 and its 200-day moving average is $114.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.32 and a beta of 1.41.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $151.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Rapid7, Inc. will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

