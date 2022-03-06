Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Grows Stock Holdings in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) by 795.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,974 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,728 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.07% of Beam Therapeutics worth $4,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BEAM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 9.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 185,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,883,000 after buying an additional 16,429 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 14.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 251,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,363,000 after purchasing an additional 31,750 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $257,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 21.7% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 5,168 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 44.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 301,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,824,000 after purchasing an additional 93,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.17% of the company’s stock.
BEAM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.14.
Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.01). Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.97% and a negative net margin of 714.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.69) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Beam Therapeutics news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 25,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total transaction of $2,151,161.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
