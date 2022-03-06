Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Grows Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 170.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 21,157 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $4,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Camden National Bank increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 133.4% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 166,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,849,000 after purchasing an additional 95,360 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 13,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 19.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,928,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838,191 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 126.2% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 18,083 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,101,000 after purchasing an additional 86,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group stock opened at $100.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $99.33 and a 52 week high of $245.69. The company has a market capitalization of $272.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $120.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.01.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $16.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $14.95. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $242.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $247.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Atlantic Securities lowered Alibaba Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $203.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Argus lowered Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.20 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.55.

Alibaba Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.