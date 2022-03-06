Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $3.99 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,276 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,457 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth $293,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 8.0% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 77,803 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $62,257,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 114,633 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $91,718,000 after acquiring an additional 13,024 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 519.0% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 971,153 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $775,260,000 after acquiring an additional 814,256 shares during the period. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 188.3% during the second quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

NVDA opened at $229.36 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $115.67 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.28. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $573.40 billion, a PE ratio of 59.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.38.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.10. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 4.16%.

In other news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 41,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.50, for a total transaction of $12,922,266.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.17, for a total value of $132,954,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 774,352 shares of company stock worth $215,354,931. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $223.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.08.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

