Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $4.64 Million Stock Holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) by 244.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 50,307 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.09% of Timken worth $4,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TKR. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in Timken by 533.3% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Timken during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Timken during the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Timken during the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Timken by 3,294.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Timken alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on TKR shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Timken from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Timken from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.33.

Shares of TKR stock opened at $64.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The Timken Company has a 1 year low of $60.67 and a 1 year high of $92.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.70.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.13). Timken had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Timken’s payout ratio is 25.75%.

In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total transaction of $341,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Timken (Get Rating)

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.