Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $5.09 Million Position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 1,203.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 85,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 78,831 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.09% of Sonoco Products worth $5,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SON. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 0.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 247,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,532,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 2.3% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Sonoco Products by 6.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 198,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,259,000 after purchasing an additional 11,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sonoco Products by 99.1% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 29,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 14,656 shares in the last quarter. 77.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Harold G. Cummings III purchased 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.45 per share, with a total value of $124,190.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $66.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

SON opened at $57.16 on Friday. Sonoco Products has a one year low of $54.82 and a one year high of $69.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.77.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 19.11%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Sonoco Products’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -211.76%.

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

