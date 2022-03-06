Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Increases Stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,111 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,016 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.06% of MKS Instruments worth $5,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 131.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after buying an additional 21,082 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 2,134.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,061,000 after buying an additional 154,614 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 13.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the second quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 2.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 96,319 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $17,140,000 after buying an additional 2,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.99, for a total transaction of $44,997.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MKSI shares. Citigroup upgraded MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp began coverage on MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.33.

NASDAQ MKSI opened at $146.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 4.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $159.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.46. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.23 and a fifty-two week high of $199.44.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.16. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 18.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.89%.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

