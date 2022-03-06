Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Increases Stock Holdings in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 24,666 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.16% of PTC Therapeutics worth $4,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PTCT. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 17.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,377,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,477,000 after buying an additional 345,169 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 25.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,571,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,473,000 after purchasing an additional 315,825 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $10,349,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $8,037,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 45.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 460,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,461,000 after purchasing an additional 144,198 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PTCT opened at $33.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 0.87. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.14 and a 1 year high of $60.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 679.17, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.40.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.79) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $165.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.08 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 351.90% and a negative net margin of 97.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.08) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PTCT. Barclays cut their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.44.

In related news, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 747 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total transaction of $28,774.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 17,935 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $807,613.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,039 shares of company stock worth $1,652,174 over the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

