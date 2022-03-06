Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Invests $4.81 Million in Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 359,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,812,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.38% of Brilliant Earth Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,514,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter worth approximately $938,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter worth approximately $735,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter worth approximately $5,025,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter worth approximately $3,015,000. 97.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Beth Tamara Gerstein sold 77,484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total transaction of $1,189,379.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Just Rocks, Inc. sold 91,202 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total value of $1,316,044.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 695,144 shares of company stock worth $9,041,929.

Shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock opened at $8.00 on Friday. Brilliant Earth Group Inc has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $20.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

BRLT has been the subject of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Brilliant Earth Group from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Brilliant Earth Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Brilliant Earth Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Brilliant Earth Group from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brilliant Earth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

Brilliant Earth Group Inc is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

