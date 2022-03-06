Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Invests $5.17 Million in Eliem Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ELYM)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Eliem Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ELYM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 287,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,166,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 1.08% of Eliem Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Eliem Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Eliem Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Eliem Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,349,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eliem Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,382,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Eliem Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,984,000. 65.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eliem Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ELYM opened at $9.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.52. Eliem Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $7.97 and a one year high of $29.69.

Eliem Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on developing novel therapies for neuronal excitability disorders to address unmet needs in chronic pain, psychiatry, epilepsy and other disorders of the peripheral and central nervous systems. Eliem Therapeutics Inc is based in SEATTLE, United Kingdom.

