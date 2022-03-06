Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases 128,065 Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) by 565.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 150,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,065 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.17% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals worth $4,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,439,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 108,437.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 17,350 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $3,662,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 133,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,397,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 82.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APLS stock opened at $43.51 on Friday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $27.50 and a one year high of $73.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.14 and a 200-day moving average of $42.55. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.59.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by ($0.07). During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

APLS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 29th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.60.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 10,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total transaction of $505,399.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.43, for a total transaction of $56,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,920 shares of company stock valued at $1,278,736 in the last 90 days. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

