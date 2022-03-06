Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 17,857 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al trimmed its position in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,343 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 17,857 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $4,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,300 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in F5 Networks by 41.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in F5 Networks by 64.4% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 148 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in F5 Networks by 3.1% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,006 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in F5 Networks by 1.2% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 5,525 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

Shares of FFIV opened at $201.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.16. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.34 and a 1-year high of $249.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $216.46 and a 200 day moving average of $215.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.89, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.11.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $687.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.08 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 22.00%. F5 Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other F5 Networks news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.74, for a total transaction of $294,666.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.93, for a total transaction of $97,965.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,902 shares of company stock valued at $2,128,053. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FFIV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $273.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.65.

F5 Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.