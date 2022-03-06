Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 2,074 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al cut its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,776 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,074 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $4,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the third quarter valued at $26,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 59.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 62 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. 72.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $575.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $655.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $640.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.21.

PAYC opened at $318.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.52, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $344.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $432.64. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $296.68 and a twelve month high of $558.97.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $284.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.84 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The company’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

