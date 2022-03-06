Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 26,613 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al trimmed its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 53.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,405 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 26,613 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Cigna were worth $4,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Townsend & Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the third quarter valued at $1,523,000. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 140.1% during the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 91,024 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $18,219,000 after purchasing an additional 53,117 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 10.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,277,730 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $255,750,000 after purchasing an additional 120,847 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 27.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,899 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 33.5% during the third quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 15,180 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CI opened at $241.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $77.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $191.74 and a fifty-two week high of $272.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $232.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.92.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.71 by $0.06. Cigna had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $45.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 22.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.41%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $236.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $245.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $238.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cigna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.26.

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total transaction of $2,302,780.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,601 shares of company stock valued at $3,576,695 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

