Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 268,521 Shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al trimmed its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) by 52.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 241,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 268,521 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.17% of Arbor Realty Trust worth $4,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,579,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,805,000 after buying an additional 272,426 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,348,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,854,000 after buying an additional 135,789 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,494,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,635,000 after buying an additional 635,468 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,149,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,293,000 after buying an additional 193,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 421.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,007,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,949,000 after buying an additional 814,198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ABR. Raymond James upped their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arbor Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Friday, December 10th.

Shares of ABR opened at $17.69 on Friday. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.82 and a 12-month high of $20.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.28. The company has a quick ratio of 38.20, a current ratio of 38.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.83.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $103.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.60 million. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 72.39%. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.37%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

In related news, Director William C. Green purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.20 per share, with a total value of $96,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust Profile (Get Rating)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.