Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes $5.19 Million Position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 149,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,194,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.07% of US Foods as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of US Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of US Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Ossiam grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of US Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of US Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $182,000.

Shares of USFD stock opened at $36.43 on Friday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $30.02 and a 1-year high of $42.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.55 and its 200 day moving average is $35.09. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 242.88, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). US Foods had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. US Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

USFD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded US Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com downgraded US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on US Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.70.

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

