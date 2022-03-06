Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes Position in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 126,140 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,235,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.17% of 2U as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in 2U in the second quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of 2U by 6.9% during the third quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 18,964 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 2U during the second quarter worth $36,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of 2U by 44.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 509,199 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,219,000 after acquiring an additional 156,568 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of 2U during the third quarter worth $23,361,000.

In other 2U news, COO Mark Chernis purchased 33,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $304,686.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Paucek purchased 26,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.64 per share, with a total value of $251,025.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 169,522 shares of company stock valued at $1,593,012. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

2U stock opened at $9.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $736.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.71. 2U, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.63 and a 12-month high of $46.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.72.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.43. 2U had a negative net margin of 18.00% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that 2U, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on TWOU. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of 2U from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of 2U from $66.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of 2U from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of 2U from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.10.

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

