Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) Short Interest Down 26.1% in February

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 327,100 shares, a decline of 26.1% from the January 31st total of 442,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 415,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 545,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,750,000 after purchasing an additional 229,206 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Tufin Software Technologies by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 9,286 shares in the last quarter. Western Standard LLC acquired a new position in Tufin Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,507,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tufin Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Tufin Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,467,000. 41.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tufin Software Technologies alerts:

NYSE:TUFN traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.12. 176,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,456. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 1.65. Tufin Software Technologies has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $13.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.12 and a 200 day moving average of $9.68.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $35.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.38 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 35.16% and a negative return on equity of 58.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TUFN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

About Tufin Software Technologies (Get Rating)

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of policy-centric approach to security and IT operations. It transforms enterprise security operations by helping them visualize, define and enforce a security policy across complex, heterogeneous information technology and cloud environments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tufin Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tufin Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.