Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY) Short Interest Update

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, a growth of 44.8% from the January 31st total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TKGBY opened at $0.86 on Friday. Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. has a 12-month low of $0.69 and a 12-month high of $1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.85 and a 200-day moving average of $0.98.

Get Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. alerts:

About Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (Get Rating)

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS engages in the provision of service to its corporate, commercial and retail customers, including deposit, loans, foreign trade transactions, investment products, cash management, leasing, factoring, insurance, credit cards and other banking products. It operates through the followings segments: Retail Bank; Corporate and Commercial Banking; and Investment Banking.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.