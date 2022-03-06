TurtleCoin Market Cap Reaches $1.58 Million (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. TurtleCoin has a market capitalization of $1.58 million and approximately $85,498.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TurtleCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TurtleCoin has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 48.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

TurtleCoin Profile

TurtleCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 123,619,381,304 coins. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

Buying and Selling TurtleCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TurtleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

