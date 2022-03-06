TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.41.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TSP. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of TuSimple from $54.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on shares of TuSimple in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.10 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of TuSimple from $62.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of TuSimple from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of TuSimple from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

In other news, CFO Patrick Dillon sold 1,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $43,575.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cheng Lu sold 8,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $289,113.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,439 shares of company stock worth $746,359 over the last 90 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in TuSimple during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,850,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of TuSimple in the second quarter worth about $9,732,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of TuSimple in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of TuSimple in the second quarter worth about $962,000. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of TuSimple in the third quarter worth about $263,000. 33.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSP opened at $11.49 on Friday. TuSimple has a 52 week low of $11.26 and a 52 week high of $79.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.52.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 million. TuSimple had a negative net margin of 13,172.03% and a negative return on equity of 152.46%. On average, research analysts expect that TuSimple will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

