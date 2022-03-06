Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV) Short Interest Up 40.7% in February

Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 40.7% from the January 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TWLV opened at $9.73 on Friday. Twelve Seas Investment Company II has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $9.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.70.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

