Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires 18,000 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 151.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 511,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,982,000 after purchasing an additional 142,240 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 56.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 219,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,834,000 after acquiring an additional 79,073 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 93,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 61.4% in the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 80,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,730,000 after acquiring an additional 30,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Alaska Air Group in the third quarter worth approximately $133,000. Institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Alaska Air Group news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $41,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total value of $117,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALK opened at $49.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.94 and a 200 day moving average of $55.18. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.26 and a 12 month high of $74.25.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 7.74%. Alaska Air Group’s revenue was up 135.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.55) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALK. Raymond James cut their price target on Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Alaska Air Group in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

