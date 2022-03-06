Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires New Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 18,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,637,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 4,940.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Martin Thomas sold 4,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total value of $380,511.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FBHS stock opened at $84.79 on Friday. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.23 and a 12 month high of $114.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.80. The company has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.65.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Home & Security currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

