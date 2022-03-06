Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires Shares of 801,300 Avalo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AVTX)

Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 801,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.71% of Avalo Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,099,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,102,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,543,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,708,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,917,000. 75.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avalo Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AVTX opened at $0.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.03. Avalo Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Avalo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 285.61% and a negative net margin of 1,563.10%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avalo Therapeutics Inc will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc bought 83,000 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.77 per share, with a total value of $63,910.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,332,154 shares of company stock worth $1,240,403. Corporate insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

AVTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Avalo Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Avalo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $0.75 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avalo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Avalo Therapeutics Profile (Get Rating)

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidates include CERC-801, CERC-802, and CERC-803, which are therapies for inherited metabolic disorders known as congenital disorders of glycosylation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avalo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.