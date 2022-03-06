Two Sigma Advisers LP Buys 126,818 Shares of Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Rating) by 413.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 157,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,818 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.25% of Vuzix worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vuzix during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Vuzix during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Vuzix during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vuzix by 146.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,314 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vuzix during the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VUZI stock opened at $5.87 on Friday. Vuzix Co. has a twelve month low of $4.54 and a twelve month high of $32.43. The company has a market cap of $373.52 million, a P/E ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.73.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.15). Vuzix had a negative return on equity of 21.47% and a negative net margin of 191.37%. The business had revenue of $3.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Vuzix’s quarterly revenue was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Vuzix Co. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VUZI. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Vuzix from $30.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Dawson James began coverage on Vuzix in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Vuzix Corp. is a supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. Its products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality.

