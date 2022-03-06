Two Sigma Advisers LP Buys Shares of 89,200 CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 89,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.07% of CVB Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,269,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,233,000 after purchasing an additional 26,165 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 1,116.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 705,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,364,000 after buying an additional 647,186 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 9.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 482,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,836,000 after buying an additional 42,512 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 20.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 432,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,906,000 after buying an additional 72,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 0.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 389,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,929,000 after buying an additional 3,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

In other CVB Financial news, CAO Francene Lapoint sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $116,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

CVBF opened at $23.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.15. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.41. CVB Financial Corp. has a one year low of $18.72 and a one year high of $25.00.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $114.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.24 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 45.41%. CVB Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is 45.86%.

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

