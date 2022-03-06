Two Sigma Advisers LP Cuts Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 27,100 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Linde during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,240,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its stake in Linde by 6.6% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,323,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $388,259,000 after acquiring an additional 82,348 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 4.6% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 307,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,191,000 after acquiring an additional 13,518 shares in the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 26.6% in the third quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 255,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,104,000 after acquiring an additional 53,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Asset Management boosted its stake in Linde by 24.8% in the third quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 218,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,893,000 after acquiring an additional 43,476 shares in the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Linde from $360.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $338.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $361.53.

LIN opened at $281.43 on Friday. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $241.88 and a fifty-two week high of $352.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $315.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $317.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.45, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.88.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.10. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $1.17 dividend. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 57.92%.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

