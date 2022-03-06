Two Sigma Advisers LP Cuts Holdings in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its holdings in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.06% of Masonite International worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 910,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,596,000 after acquiring an additional 264,088 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 715,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 681,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Masonite International by 3.3% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 582,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,813,000 after purchasing an additional 18,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Masonite International by 1.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 533,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,634,000 after purchasing an additional 5,740 shares during the last quarter.

Get Masonite International alerts:

Masonite International stock opened at $93.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.95. Masonite International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.17 and a fifty-two week high of $132.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 1.75.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.07. Masonite International had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 27.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Masonite International Co. will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Masonite International news, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.80 per share, with a total value of $85,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masonite International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Masonite International from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Masonite International from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.25.

Masonite International Profile (Get Rating)

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.