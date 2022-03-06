Two Sigma Advisers LP Cuts Holdings in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its holdings in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) by 42.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,096 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Tilray were worth $1,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TLRY. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Tilray during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Tilray by 157.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in Tilray by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tilray by 802.1% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Tilray during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. 12.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on TLRY. Barclays began coverage on shares of Tilray in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Tilray from $11.80 to $7.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Tilray from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Tilray from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.12.

Shares of TLRY stock opened at $5.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.41 and its 200 day moving average is $9.44. Tilray Inc has a one year low of $5.15 and a one year high of $31.34.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $155.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.57 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 66.64% and a negative return on equity of 2.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Tilray Inc will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

