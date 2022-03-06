Two Sigma Advisers LP Cuts Position in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its stake in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) by 42.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,900 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.23% of Akero Therapeutics worth $1,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 15,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 568,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,710,000 after purchasing an additional 40,100 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $513,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 188,050.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 7,522 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:AKRO opened at $15.26 on Friday. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.21 and a twelve month high of $34.87. The company has a market capitalization of $534.25 million, a P/E ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.38.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.12). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Akero Therapeutics news, CFO William Richard White sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $70,528.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total transaction of $175,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,000 shares of company stock worth $833,419 over the last ninety days. 7.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AKRO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. raised their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Akero Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.29.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc operates as a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis company, which engages in developing pioneering medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The firm’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, or FGF21, which is an endogenously expressed hormone that protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates and proteins throughout the body.

