Two Sigma Advisers LP Cuts Stake in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.09% of Adtalem Global Education worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 90.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 43,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 20,557 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the third quarter valued at $218,000. Farley Capital L.P. lifted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 12.6% during the third quarter. Farley Capital L.P. now owns 398,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,050,000 after purchasing an additional 44,595 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 5.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 607,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,657,000 after purchasing an additional 33,452 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 214.5% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

ATGE has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of Adtalem Global Education stock opened at $22.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.93. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.14 and a fifty-two week high of $41.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $371.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.27 million. Adtalem Global Education had a positive return on equity of 10.93% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. The company’s revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael W. Malafronte bought 40,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.58 per share, with a total value of $954,990.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sharon O’keefe bought 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.63 per share, with a total value of $25,787.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 50,357 shares of company stock valued at $1,189,521 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.

