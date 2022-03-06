Two Sigma Advisers LP Cuts Stock Position in Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its holdings in Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Apollo Medical were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Apollo Medical by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in Apollo Medical by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 29,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Apollo Medical by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 69,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,361,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Apollo Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Apollo Medical by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,086,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Medical alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Medical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of Apollo Medical stock opened at $41.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.20 and a twelve month high of $133.23.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 17.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMEH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.