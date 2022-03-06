Two Sigma Advisers LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM)

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its holdings in shares of Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 7,900 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.28% of Regional Management worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Regional Management by 7.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,461 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Regional Management by 1.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,647 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Khrom Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Regional Management by 3.3% during the third quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC now owns 155,139 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,026,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Regional Management in the third quarter valued at $363,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regional Management by 11.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,734 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,526,000 after purchasing an additional 16,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

RM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Regional Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Regional Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th.

RM stock opened at $49.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 34.12, a current ratio of 34.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. Regional Management Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $33.21 and a fifty-two week high of $67.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.13. The stock has a market cap of $490.15 million, a PE ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.33.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The credit services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.20. Regional Management had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 31.67%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Regional Management Corp. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Regional Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.41%.

In other Regional Management news, Director Carlos Palomares sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total transaction of $289,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 2,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total transaction of $127,628.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

