Two Sigma Advisers LP Decreases Stock Holdings in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its position in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,100 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.23% of TriState Capital worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in TriState Capital by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in TriState Capital by 102,687.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 8,215 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in TriState Capital by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in TriState Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $407,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in TriState Capital by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 4,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Get TriState Capital alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriState Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of TriState Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TriState Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.67.

Shares of TSC opened at $30.74 on Friday. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $18.35 and a one year high of $34.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.14. TriState Capital had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 12.69%. Analysts anticipate that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About TriState Capital (Get Rating)

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses on commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TriState Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriState Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.