Two Sigma Advisers LP Decreases Stock Position in TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,100 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.50% of TCR2 Therapeutics worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $30,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 255.8% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 557.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 9,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 114,312.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 9,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TCRR shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on TCR2 Therapeutics from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on TCR2 Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TCR2 Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.94.

Shares of TCRR stock opened at $2.50 on Friday. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.43 and a 12-month high of $28.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.12. The firm has a market cap of $95.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.15.

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It is also involved in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.

