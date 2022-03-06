Two Sigma Advisers LP Grows Position in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) by 165.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.09% of Compass Diversified worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Compass Diversified by 155.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 185,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,233,000 after buying an additional 113,099 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Compass Diversified by 7.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 493,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,912,000 after buying an additional 32,916 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Compass Diversified by 15.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 190,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after buying an additional 25,043 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Compass Diversified during the third quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Compass Diversified during the third quarter valued at approximately $403,000. 33.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CODI opened at $24.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.63. Compass Diversified has a 52 week low of $22.53 and a 52 week high of $33.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.75, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.88.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. Compass Diversified had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The business had revenue of $536.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Compass Diversified will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 192.31%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

In related news, insider Patrick A. Maciariello purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.29 per share, for a total transaction of $139,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

